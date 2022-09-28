A former Surf Beach man convicted of possessing child-abuse material has been re-sentenced in court after a sentencing error.
William James Ruming, 36, had pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child-abuse material before his original sentence in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19.
He returned to court for re-sentencing on Monday, September 26, due to a court error.
Ruming was convicted and sentenced to a three-year community corrections order which will expire in September, 2025.
He must perform 400 hours of community service as part of his order, and actively engage in any psychological counselling and mental-health treatments specified by community corrections.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
