11 James Avenue, Congo

October 4 2022 - 9:30pm
Escape from the ordinary

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 11 James Avenue, Congo
  • $1,125,000
  • Agent: Fraser-Gray Real Estate
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

This two-storey classic beach home is located in secluded James Avenue, Congo and is offered for sale for the first time in 25 years.

