Escape from the ordinary

This two-storey classic beach home is located in secluded James Avenue, Congo and is offered for sale for the first time in 25 years.
"Situated with a northerly aspect the residence abounds with dreamy light-filled spaces and is very private from the street and set amongst a native bush garden," said agent Peter Asbury.
"A large front deck invites you into the open plan living, dining and kitchen area with access onto the private partly-covered front deck."
The well-equipped kitchen has gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher, while in the dining area there is an office or study nook.
"The main bathroom is a good size with a bath overlooking the back garden, and the third bedroom is located off the living area."
Upstairs has the other two bedrooms. The main has built-in robes and a north-facing balcony with views across the village.
A single car garage space is underneath this home, together with the laundry, a second toilet and plenty of room for storage.
"Perfectly positioned within five minute strolling distance to the iconic Congo Creek and Congo Beach for surfing, swimming or fishing and close to national parks for walking tracks, the choice is yours. This home has great street appeal for those who want to enjoy the peace and quiet that comes from living in a small coastal village."
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
