This week's rainy weather could be the perfect time to raid your sheds and cupboards for any harmful waste or chemicals in time for Council's annual Household Chemical Cleanout.
The council will hold the cleanout at three venues across the Shire this October long weekend.
The drop-off points in Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma will accept pesticides, gas bottles, paints and varnishes, and other household chemicals.
Council's waste services manager, Nathan Ladmore, said many common household chemicals could be harmful.
"By dropping them at a collection point, they can be disposed of safely," he said.
Items accepted at the drop-off points include paints, fungicides, household batteries, oxidisers, weed killers, household cleaners, fuel, compact fluorescent light globes, oils, syringes, poisons, acids and alkalis, pool chemicals, gas cylinders, medicines, fertilisers, and smoke detectors.
Asbestos, explosives, clinical waste and radioactive materials will not be accepted.
Household Chemical Cleanout collection points are at:
The initiative is funded by the NSW Environment Protection Authority and supported through the Canberra Regional Joint Organisation.
For more information visit council's website or call the waste services team on 4474 1024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.