Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla Shire Council running waste and chemical pickup

Updated September 27 2022 - 7:04am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Pexels.

This week's rainy weather could be the perfect time to raid your sheds and cupboards for any harmful waste or chemicals in time for Council's annual Household Chemical Cleanout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.