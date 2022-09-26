More success on the lanes for our Special Olympians

The South Coast's Special Olympians have once again done their region proud with a brilliant showing at an inter-club bowling competition in Shellharbour.
Nine athletes from the South Coast Special Olympics club travelled on Saturday, September 24, for the competition against 75 other athletes from five other regions.
A Special Olympics spokesperson said this year's competition was "smaller than previous", but the competition was "still as intense".
The nine athletes to travel north were Peter Tonkin, Amy Lockton, Jason Russell, Heidi Jay, Amy Foot, Hay Badenoch, Liz Godwin, Caitlin Blay and Breanna Fisher, and all nine won ribbons in their respective divisions.
Amy Foot said she was "pleased" to win her ribbon but said she "wished it was for first". Ulladulla's Jason Russell was "very proud" to place first in his division.
Registrations are now open to join the Special Olympics club for the 2023 season. Next year the club will have training and competitions in swimming, 10-pin bowling, and basketball.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
