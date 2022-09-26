Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
More success on the lanes for our Special Olympians

Joel Erickson
Joel Erickson
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
Peter Tonkin, Hay Badenoch, Amy Lockton, Jason Russell, Liz Godwin, Heidi Jay, Caitlin Blay, Amy Foot, and Breanna Fisher with volunteer Rex Russell. Picture supplied.

The South Coast's Special Olympians have once again done their region proud with a brilliant showing at an inter-club bowling competition in Shellharbour.

