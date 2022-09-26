Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of people flock to Moruya for 'spectacular' end to River of Art

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The River of Art Festival ended with a bang on Saturday evening, September 24, after the spectacular Luminous: Art After Dark drew more than 4000 people to Moruya's Riverside Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.