Eight coast players picked for Giants Academy sides at Super 24 Series

A group of gun, young Aussie rules players from the South Coast will take their talents to Albury this week for the Super 24 series.
The GWS Giants academy has picked teams in the Under 13s, Under 14s, and Under 15s for both boys and girls, and the sides have a distinct South Coast flavour.
The teams will play against the Sydney Swans' academy sides from Monday, September 26, to Thursday, September 29.
Hunter Absolon from the Batemans Bay Seahawks and Bronte Pursell from the Merimbula Diggers were both picked in the Under 13s girl's side, while Cooper Malmborg from the Bomaderry Tigers and Zach Marsden from the Kiama Power were picked in the Under 13s boy's side.
The Under 14s and Under 15s girl's sides also feature two South Coast players.
Zara Neil from the Ulladulla Dockers and Hannah Phillips from the Figtree Kangaroos will play in the Under 14s side, and Kelsey Atkins (Ulladulla) and Aysha Sanchez (Bomaderry) were picked in the Under 15s side.
Giants Head of Academies, Jason Saddington, said all the teams had prepared for the Super 24 series through several Regional Challenge matches and weekly regional training sessions.
"Selection of squads for Super 24 has been a tough process due to the high levels of talent spread across our Academy zone," he said.
"The Giants Academy program develops more than 1000 male and female players annually across the 12-18 age group with more than 75 coaches and staff at Regional Centre of Excellence in Western Sydney, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Broken Hill, Leeton, Ulladulla, Nowra, Merimbula and Orange.
"It is through an incredible amount of dedication and effort from players, plarents, coaches and staff that our Academy boys and girls get these wonderful opportunities to develop and grow as not only footballers, but young men and women."
The Under 13s girl's side will play two games against the Sydney Swans' academy at 1pm on Monday and 10am on Wednesday.
The Under 13s boy's side will also play two games against the Swans' academy at 2.30pm on Monday, and 11.30am on Wednesday.
The Under 14s girls will play two games against the Swans' academy at 1pm on Tuesday and 10am on Thursday, and the Under 15s girls will play their two games against the Swans' academy at 4.10pm on Monday and 1.10pm on Wednesday.
