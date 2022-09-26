Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eight coast players picked for Giants Academy sides at Super 24 Series

Updated September 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 1:35am
Bomaderry's Aysha Sanchez will play in the Giants Academy Under 15s girl's side at the Super 24 Series in Albury this week, one of eight South Coast players picked. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

A group of gun, young Aussie rules players from the South Coast will take their talents to Albury this week for the Super 24 series.

