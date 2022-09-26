Rosedale was one of the many areas devastated by the Black Summer bushfires, but a new project has helped bushland in the area come back to life.
Rosedale Landcare, Eurobodalla Shire Council, and EcoCrews have all collaborated on the project which has seen hundreds of native trees and plants planted in the area.
Rosedale was one of the most severely impacted areas from the Black Summer Bushfires. It wasn't just humans who lost their homes though, significant quantities of native vegetation which served as shelter for a variety of animals was also destroyed.
"The animals disappeared for a long time after the fires, they really suffered," Rosedale Landcare Coordinator Jane Enright said.
"Through this project we're putting what we lost back into the ground. We lost so much in the fires."
Over the past year, Rosedale Landcare Coordinator, Jane Enright and Eurobodalla Local Landcare Coordinator, Emma Patyus have guided members from Campbell Pages' social enterprise, EcoCrews, to transform the Rosedale Beach carpark and surrounds by planting hundreds of native plants that are local to the area.
"It's been a fantastic partnership with even better results thanks to the support of Emma from Council and EcoCrews," Ms Enright said.
"The EcoCrews team have been such an enthusiastic group of young people who have worked hard to achieve this outcome.
"It makes my heart sing to see the next generation involved in land care. The more young people we can get involved in our environment, the better."
Through this consistent regeneration work, the biodiversity is improving with animals now returning to the area.
There has been an increase in native lizards and birds within the area as plants continue to grow and serve as a wildlife habitat.
"This is one of many important projects EcoCrews has been lucky enough to support thanks to our partner, Eurobodalla Council," EcoCrews Regional Manager Mark Green said.
"Crew members have been able to learn new skills while directly contributing to community recovery following the bushfires.
"We're proud to see the progress made here in Rosedale and look forward to watching the area go from strength to strength."
