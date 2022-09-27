Find out more
Electric Vehicle Expo
Find out all about electric vehicles at the Batemans Bay EV expo. South Coast Health & Sustainability Alliance is bringing plenty of useful information to the community, along with local owners and retailers of all kinds of electric vehicles who will be up for a chat. Those who are inclined will even have a chance to test drive SHASA's own electric car. October 1, 10am-2pm, Corrigans Beach in Batehaven.
Get Ready
With the RFS
Are you prepared for bushfire season? The Rural Fire Service is here to help! Malua Bay Rural Fire Brigade is throwing open its doors to the community this Saturday (October 1). Chat with local firefighters about the risk in your area, the newly updated fire danger ratings and how to make a bush fire survival plan. While you're there, take a tour of the firetrucks and station. Swing by between 9.30am and 1.30pm.
Movie buffs
Manhattan Short Film Festival
Be part of the world's global film festival where you get to be the judge. Over 100,000 film lovers will gather in over 300 venues for one purpose; to view and vote for the Finalists in the Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. This year, the Bay Pavilions will be part of this festival. As a judge, you will be given the opportunity to unite with other audiences across the world to view the festival's short films and vote for the best. Book your seat at the Bay Pavilions for October 1.
Kids fun
School Holiday Club
Searching for a bit of fun on the upcoming school holidays? Moruya Presbyterian Church and QuizWorx may have just the thing. Fun and games, puppets, craft, bible stories, and of course, morning tea - all on offer for kids in kinder to year 6. The group will set up in Moruya Public School hall from October 5-7, 9am-12pm. Cost is $5 per day, be sure to book your place by October 3; for more information, get in touch with the church.
Art Classes
Workshops galore
It's time for young people to get artsy with other creative souls. On Friday (September 30), Active Art for 12-18 year olds will take over Soul Space Studio in Batemans Bay, followed by Make and Sip for those aged 18-24; draw, paint, sculpt, and have a chat about mental health. On Monday (October 3) there will be another Active Art class for the young ones. To book your spot in any session, get on to Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Spring blitz
At the gardens
Have fun, explore and learn about nature at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's Spring Bioblitz. This Sunday, there are heaps of activities going on - including guided walks, the Nature Lab to identify your botanical discoveries, nature photography tips, and a kids' nature discovery adventure for the under-12s. Connect with local experts and learn how to use iNaturalist - a fun way to record nature through your phone, and contribute to the growing citizen science movement in Australia. Activities are free, but be sure to register online with the Botanic Garden.
Mini movies
Claymation class
Budding film makers (aged 10 to 18) will love this school holiday claymation workshop led by professional video editor Rima Bos. In this hands-on intensive class, Rima will teach the A-to-Z of making short animated films. Attendees will need to bring a device to film with (like a smartphone, go pro or iPad) and can bring along any additional equipment such as cameras, laptops and tripods as long as they're already able to use them or require minimal help. Happening at Narooma Library on Tuesday (October 4); chat with the Library team to book your spot.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
