A woman must pay more than $4000 in compensation after she intentionally damaged an industrial washing machine and a glass door at a laundromat in Batemans Bay.
Sarah Patrica Harris, 37, of Moruya Heads, pleaded guilty in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19, to two counts of intentionally or recklessly damage property relating to an incident on July 15.
She also pleaded guilty to charges of negligent driving, driving while licence application refused, low-range drink driving, and altering the concentration of alcohol before a test relating to a separate incident on August 6.
According to court documents, Harris entered a laundromat in Batemans Bay about 11.30am on July 15 and used one of the washing machines.
She then left for 20 minutes before returning to the machine which contained her clothes.
Documents state she then kicked the door of the machine six times before snapping a black plastic flap from the top of the washing machine. She then threw the flap at a window, causing it to smash.
Harris then turned the machine off at the wall to remove her clothes from the machine according to the documents.
When police asked her why she did it, documents state she said "I'd had a lot to drink. I had the s**** with someone and the machine just wouldn't open quick enough".
Three weeks later, on August 6, Harris was involved in a traffic collision in Broulee and returned a blood alcohol reading of .081.
Court documents state she held a licence that had been refused until August 26, and she told police she'd drunk "three large mouthfuls" of a can of Woodstock, triple strength, which was in her car after the crash.
In court, Harris' lawyer Wayne Boom told Magistrate Doug Dick she struggled with mental health which led to her making "poor decisions".
"Her decision making in these offences can be described as "extremely poor"," he said.
"She's attempting to overcome some terrible incidents in her life, and hopes to make better decisions in the future."
Mr Boom said Harris was "prepared" to do community service.
Magistrate Dick said incidents of "mindless vandalism" were well suited for community service.
Harris was convicted on all charges and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order with supervision by community corrections.
She was also fined $1000, disqualified from driving for two years, and forced to pay $4685 in compensation.
