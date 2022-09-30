A man found with several stolen laptops, jewellery and tools in a Moruya hotel has been sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.
However, he is set to be released next month.
Brent Ian Guerin, 34, of Batehaven, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with illicit drug present in blood, driving recklessly or furiously, dealing with the property proceeds of crime, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, having unlawfully obtained goods in premises, larceny, and knowingly driving a stolen conveyance.
He faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19, for sentencing on all charges.
According to court documents, Guerin was seen by police doing 102km/h in an 80km/h zone along George Bass Drive in Moruya on October 14, 2021.
When police attempted to pull him over, he drove away, reaching estimated speeds of 150km/h as he drove towards Moruya.
He eventually stopped the car at a motel on the Princes Highway, Moruya, before running into the toilets of the Moruya Square Shopping Centre. He was arrested by police in a disabled toilet where they found a small, black magnetic lockbox containing 45 $50 bills.
The police documents state Guerin was unable to give a legal reason as to why he had the money.
Police also found a roomkey to a motel room in Moruya.
According to the documents police later searched the room and found four laptops in a wardrobe door, and a receipt for another room under a different name.
A search of the second room found three men's watches, several items of jewellery, a laser leveller, and a Makita angle grinder.
During a search of Guerin's vehicle, police found 3.56 grams of methamphetamine and 3.88 grams of cannabis and a jerry can of unleaded fuel that was reported as stolen by the motel.
Guerin was charged with knowingly driving a stolen conveyance after his DNA was found in the front seat of a vehicle reported as stolen from North Batemans Bay on October 7, 2021.
Guerin's lawyer, Danielle Fox, conceded the charges were serious and that the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed.
"The penalty must be custody, but I would ask for a sentence with a non-parole period that isn't significant," she said.
"He's been in custody for almost 11 months and he's spent 60 to 70 per cent of his time alone."
Ms Fox said her client had experienced a break up and relapsed into drug use before his offending.
"He turned to what he knew, which unfortunately was drugs," she said. "He now knows what that means for him.
"He gave instructions to plead guilty on the first day of the hearing, he's written a letter of remorse and said custody is a 'blessing in disguise'.
"He's got the full support of his family."
Magistrate Doug Dick said Guerin wasn't assisted by his criminal history, but took his remorse as genuine.
"It's up to you now," he said. "If what I read in that letter is true, you shouldn't be in a green tracksuit again."
Guerin was convicted of all charges and sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of 12 months, meaning he is eligible for release on October 13.
He was also fined $2600 and disqualified from driving for three years.
