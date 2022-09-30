Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batehaven man Brent Ian Guerin jailed after being found with several stolen goods

September 30 2022 - 2:30am
File photo.

A man found with several stolen laptops, jewellery and tools in a Moruya hotel has been sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.

