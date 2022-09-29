Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Surf Beach man Mirko Tomicic, 18, pleads guilty to reckless wounding charge

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
September 29 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A man has pleaded guilty to an incident involving an axe which left another man with serious leg and abdominal injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.