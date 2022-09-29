A man has pleaded guilty to an incident involving an axe which left another man with serious leg and abdominal injuries.
Mirko Tomicic, 18, of Surf Beach, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless wounding after "extensive negotiations" between his lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions.
According to a set of agreed facts tendered to the court, Tomicic agreed to help a woman known to him remove a man from their premises on the night of March 22, 2022.
When Tomicic arrived at the premises, the man and the woman were "screaming" at each other.
The document states Tomicic then exited his vehicle holding a "small axe" in his hand. A witness later described the axe as having a head "three inches in length, maybe two inches wide", a handle "less than a school ruler, maybe 20 centimetres", and said it was for "chopping kindling".
An altercation between Tomicic and the man led to Tomicic swinging the axe in front of him, striking his victim's legs and the left side of his body.
The victim suffered a superficial wound to his left knee, a three-centimetre deep wound to his left lateral thigh, and a two-centimetre deep wound to his left posterior thigh. He also suffered a 7-10 centimetre wound to his abdomen and rib fractures.
According to the documents, Tomicic sent the woman four apologetic texts after the incident, saying "I don't know what I was thinking", and "I don't know what I've done".
In court, the DPP withdrew a more serious charge against Tomicic provided he plead guilty to reckless wounding.
Magistrate Doug Dick adjourned the matter to October 17 for sentence to give the defence time to prepare a sentencing assessment report.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
