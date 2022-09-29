Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Surf Beach man Michael McFarlane, 23, granted bail on robbery charge to attend grandfather's funeral

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:15am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A Surf Beach man facing a robbery in company charge has been granted bail to attend his grandfather's funeral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.