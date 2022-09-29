A Surf Beach man facing a robbery in company charge has been granted bail to attend his grandfather's funeral.
Michael McFarlane, 23, applied for bail through his lawyer, Adam Sumbak, in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19.
He has been charged with robbery in company, two counts of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear, custody of a knife in a public place, unlawfully obtained goods in personal custody, and possessing a prohibited drug over alleged incidents in Moruya and Batemans Bay.
He is yet to enter pleas to any of the charges.
McFarlane had previously been denied bail on the same charges, but Mr Sumbak said his grandfather's death meant the court could hear another bail application, which Magistrate Doug Dick agreed to.
The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed bail, saying cause hadn't been shown for his release.
However, Mr Sumbak said strict bail conditions could be imposed to ameliorate any potential risks.
"Mum is prepared to drive to collect him and have him live with her," Mr Sumbak said. "A 24-hour curfew could be put in place to ensure any bail concerns are dealt with.
"These matters are patently capable of being finalised at a Local Court level, and he still stands some chances of a non-custodial sentence."
Mr Sumbak said his client had been "inconsolable" since finding out about his grandfather.
"With the importance of family in his culture, there'd be a great deal of shame in not being able to say goodbye to his grandfather," he said.
"If he's not able to join the family and pay his respects, there's further shame in him being locked up during that time."
Magistrate Dick said he intended to grant bail as the court understood and respected the strong ties to family in Indigenous culture.
McFarlane was released under conditions to live with his mother at an address in Surf Beach and not leave the home except to attend his grandfather's funeral and other formal family gatherings to do with his grandfather's death.
He must not go within 10 kilometres of Moruya, must not drink any alcohol or take any drugs unless prescribed by a doctor, and be subjected to random door checks and drug testing by police.
McFarlane will next appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on October 17.
