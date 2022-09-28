A Tuross Head man has been fined after stealing $1000 worth of diesel fuel from his employer.
Matthew Francis McGovern, 53, pleaded guilty to a charge of larceny in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19.
According to court documents, McGovern was employed by a transport company as a heavy vehicle driver on a route between Batemans Bay and Sydney.
Part of his role was to fill the vehicle with diesel using a fuel card supplied by the company.
The documents state the owner of the company contacted police in April after he found out McGovern was using the fuel card to fill up his own jerry cans. Police later found CCTV footage of McGovern doing this at a service station in Glenfield.
According to the documents McGovern was interviewed by police on June 22 where he made full admissions to stealing the diesel.
He told police he'd stolen between 50 and 60 litres of fuel every Friday starting in February, and was stealing the fuel because he was in financial hardship.
In court, McGovern's lawyer Wayne Boom told Magistrate Doug Dick his client was no longer employed by the company.
"These are small transactions he's pleaded guilty to, and he admits he's done the wrong thing," Mr Boom said.
"He doesn't have a job now, he's on Centrelink benefits. Even though he was in financial difficulties, there was no excuse for it."
McGovern was convicted of larceny and fined $1000. He was also ordered to pay $1000 in compensation to his former employer.
