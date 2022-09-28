Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Matthew Francis McGovern, 53, fined for stealing diesel from a transport company

Updated September 28 2022 - 6:56am, first published 1:30am
File photo.

A Tuross Head man has been fined after stealing $1000 worth of diesel fuel from his employer.

