Two people have been taken to hospital after a car accident on Beach Road, Batemans Bay.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Beach Road and Pacific Street just before 9am on Friday, September 23, following reports a car had flipped onto its roof.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said two patients were transported to Moruya Hospital.
"A man in his 40s was complaining of some neck pain, and a woman suffered a head injury," the spokesperson said.
"Both patients were taken to Moruya Hospital."
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said one person was still in the vehicle when crews responded at 9.05am.
Beach Road was temporarily closed, with traffic forced to detour via Bavarde Avenue, but was re-opened just after 10am.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
