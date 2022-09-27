A laid-back, surfy village Advertising Feature

Broulee is a sleepy surfing village with some of the best beaches on the NSW South Coast. Pictures supplied by Harcourts Batemans Bay

"Many regard the Broulee beaches to be the best on the South Coast," said Dene Lewthwaite, director of Harcourts Batemans Bay.



"North Broulee is a fantastic safe family beach, South Broulee is the home of the Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club and the start of a magnificent beach that stretches seven kilometres, all the way to Moruya Heads. In between the two main beaches is the picturesque Broulee Island and stunning and private Shark Bay."



To live in or to visit, "Broulee still has that sleepy surfy village, laid-back feel about it. Another attraction, the terrain is flat which makes it a retirees' paradise. Broulee is a pleasure to walk around when you're not strolling on the beaches," Dene said.

"The resident population of Broulee is estimated to be just shy of 4,000, however, in school holidays and the traditional vacation breaks, the village swells and is alive with holiday makers. Short-term holiday accommodation is at a premium over the December to January festive season. Demand is extremely high in the peak periods with repeat visitors tending to lock-in their favourite holiday home year after year."



In terms of nearby major centres, Moruya is about 10 minutes drive to the south, and Batemans Bay is 20 minutes drive north. There are also busses that run regularly to both, and "people shop in both locations depending on their needs.



"Broulee residents also have their local supermarket which incorporates a post office, petrol station and café. The Tomakin IGA is another supermarket alternative just minutes away."

On the left of this duplex site is an example of what you can currently find on the market, a brand new low-maintenance home with all the modern amenities.

Broulee offers lots to do in and around the village.



"With the great beaches and boat ramps nearby, water recreation is high on the list for Broulee residents. Body surfing, boogie, surf and kite boarding are popular. Beach and rock fishing is popular as is general ocean fishing, snorkelling, diving and spear fishing.



"If rugby union is your thing The Broulee Dolphins call Captain Oldrey Park their home ground and have junior and senior teams running around in the cooler months. If Aussie Rules is more like it, Broulee Moruya Australian Football Club caters for that code. It's the Broulee Stingrays for soccer, the Broulee Netball club for that round ball game and tennis is catered for at Imlay Street with the Broulee Tennis and Social Club.



"Of course, with such picturesque surrounds, runners, walkers and bike riders can take to the roads, footpaths, beaches or beautiful bush tracks for their exercise and enjoyment."

As for the property market, "Broulee is a shining star in NSW real estate with the median house value rising strongly in the last 12 months and massive increases over the last five years. Investors have seen a huge jump in weekly rents and now $1,000 a week is not unheard of.



"There are multiple reasons for this impressive rise in value and popularity. Schooling is very important for families and Broulee ticks that box with three well-regarded educational facilities. The new Level 4 Moruya Hospital will be just a 15 minute drive when completed and [should be reachable in] even less time when the proposed Moruya bypass is completed."