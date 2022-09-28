A man who ran from police after he was caught breaching an AVO has been fined more than $2000.
Aidan Gomez, 35, of Batehaven, pleaded guilty to charges of contravening an apprehended violence order and unlawful entry on inclosed lands in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19.
According to court documents, police attended an address on Youralla Avenue, Malua Bay, where they found Gomez mowing the front lawn of a home, a breach of his AVO.
Police then approached Gomez who fled on foot.
Documents state officers chased Gomez along Youralla Avenue and up Euroka Avenue before he ran through a reserve area that runs to Merriwee Avenue.
Police briefly lost sight of Gomez, but later found him hiding in the side garden of a home on Merriwee Avenue where he was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station.
In court, Gomez's lawyer Adam Sumbak told Magistrate Doug Dick his client was at the house because he was asked to mow the front lawn.
"To say Mr Gomez is disappointed in himself is an understatement," he said. "He'd only been out of prison for a few weeks at this point, and he'd had a number of appointments with community corrections.
"He had gone to perform repairs on the lawnmower and started cutting the grass - he was there by invitation.
"It's the lowest level of breach and it came out of goodwill and a desire to help. I'm conscious of his history, but when you look at the nature of the breach, your honour could deal with fines."
Magistrate Dick told Gomez if he kept breaching AVOs, he'd be going back to jail.
"I'm going to impose significant fines today," he said.
"If you want to keep going back to jail, keep on breaching the order. Let's hope you can make the right decisions."
Gomez was convicted and fined $2300 for the two charges.
Read more court and crime news here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.