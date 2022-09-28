Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Aidan Gomez, 35, fined for breaching an AVO and trespassing in Malua Bay

Updated September 28 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
Aidan Gomez was fined $2400 for breaching an AVO and trespassing.

A man who ran from police after he was caught breaching an AVO has been fined more than $2000.

