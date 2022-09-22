Man turns simple good deed into $1000 windfall

A Moruya resident has turned a simple good deed into a $1000 windfall.
The man, identified as Paul W, received $1000 in Woolworths gift vouchers after reporting an abandoned trolley through the Trolley Tracker app. He received his prize after being chose as the monthly-prize winner for September.
"I keep seeing them dumped near creeks, and I know if I report it, the trolleys get picked up quick," Paul said.
Trolley Tracker is an app and website designed to salvage the bad reputation of the shopping trolley by providing a way for people to report trolleys no longer at their stores.
Project Manager Victor Pritchard said Trolley Tracker had taken more than 2.4 million reports since its launch, and helped return 3.5 million trolleys to their home stores.
"We work with community-minded residents and efficient collections teams so we can help keep streets and parks attractive and safe by having trolleys picked up quickly," Mr Pritchard said.
"This also reduces the risk of trolleys making their way into waterways."
Recently, Associate Professor John Lucas from the University of Newcastle reported that production of 20 replacement shopping trolleys adds at least a tonne of carbon dioxide to the earth's atmosphere.
"Saving trolleys reduces carbon emissions," Mr Pritchard said.
Trolley Tracker currently only supports Woolworths, Big W, Dan Murphy's and select IKEA stores.
