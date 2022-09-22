Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Luminous: Art After Dark ready to go for Saturday evening show

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luminous: Art After Dark will run at Moruya's Riverside Park on Saturday evening no matter the weather. Picture supplied.

River of Art's marquee show Luminous: Art After Dark will go ahead on Saturday night, September 24, rain, hail or shine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.