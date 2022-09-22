River of Art's marquee show Luminous: Art After Dark will go ahead on Saturday night, September 24, rain, hail or shine.
That's according to the River of Art's vice chair, and the show's creative director, Di Jay.
'(Luminous) won't be cancelled, and it looks like the weather gods have blessed us because the forecast looks to be cloudy, but otherwise pretty good," Ms Jay said.
"Bring a rain coat, a picnic blanket, and a chair, and get yourself settled in."
Ms Jay said crews were at Riverside Park on Thursday morning, September 22, setting up the production.
"We've used a company which has run laser shows in some of the most prestigious places around the country," she said.
"This show will be nothing like the South Coast has ever seen before, it'll be spectacular. We have water fountains being erected in the Moruya River, and the lasers will be projected from both sides of the river through the fountain.
"The artwork used to drive the show has been creatively directed by an international award winning digital animation artist, and the score has been created specifically for this event."
Ms Jay said the shows would run "a couple of times" during the evening starting at sunset.
"We have animated digital projections featuring indigenous artists' works onto screens around the site, and there's a programmed light show through the trees in the centre," she said.
"If you think of Vivid, you'll have an idea of what's going on."
Duncan Irving, the award-winning animator working on the show, said he'd been working on it since the start of the year.
"The initial concepts were a few years ago, but I've put in a good slog since the start of the year," he said.
"That was creating the soundtrack, the concept and the animation component for the laser show."
Mr Irving paired with Genius Laser Technologies who will make the show possible.
"I'm hoping the response from the crowd is positive, that's the main thing," Mr Irving said.
"I'll be a bit nervous when the sun sets on Saturday, but at the moment I'm extremely happy with how everything's going, it's all been smooth."
Tickets to Luminous: Art After Dark are still available online for $20. Children under the age of 16 get in for free.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
