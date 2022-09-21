The next phase of the single-use plastic ban is coming up, and the Eurobodalla Shire Council is ready to help.
Council has become a collection hub for single-use plastics to keep them out of landfill.
The supply of single-use plastic straws, cutlery, stirrers, cotton buds, plates and bowls, and expanded polystyrene food service items will be discontinued on November 1, 2022, under the NSW Government's plastic reduction legislation.
ESC's We Care Program coordinator Alex King is helping businesses make the transition to environmentally sustainable products and packaging as smooth as possible.
"Businesses are extremely busy and facing staff shortages, price increases - the works!," she said.
"We are here to help take the pressure off, while ensuring we take care of our pristine coastal haven and reduce plastics at landfill."
More than 100 shire businesses have joined Council's We Care Program since July 2018.
"Well before the bans were announced, businesses were already making steps to transition towards more sustainable packaging," Ms King said.
"With help from our NSW Environmental Trust funding we have been supplying alternative products to businesses to trial."
Lightweight plastic bags were banned in July this year. Ms King said the November phase-out of plastics can be confusing and urged businesses to reach out for help.
"Council is hoping to remove as many barriers as possible, we can recommend products we know have worked for other businesses, provide financial support, and connect businesses with suppliers."
Ms King said if it's banned, don't bin it! Save and store your clean, unused surplus stock in its original packaging and get in touch.
"When you have boxes of clean, unused single-use plastic items, it is much easier to recycle them into different products," she said.
"The great plastic rescue will ensure they are diverted from landfill and given a second life."
"Businesses who join us in the great plastic rescue can also claim a $100 voucher from a local packaging supplier."
