Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Jazz legend Vince Jones to play Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay, for River of Art

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vince Jones, the jazz legend from Moruya, will play Bay Pavilions for the River of Art Festival. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla's own Vince Jones is thrilled to be playing in a state-of-the-art theatre, right here at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.