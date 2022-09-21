Eurobodalla's own Vince Jones is thrilled to be playing in a state-of-the-art theatre, right here at home.
The jazz crooner, who calls Moruya home, is joining this year's River of Art Festival, playing the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay this Friday (September 23).
Ahead of his maiden performance at the Bay Pavilions, Mr Jones said he and his band are keen to experience the brand new venue first-hand.
"I think it is a really lovely theatre, with the brand new grand piano and PA system," he said.
"Theatres need to be bathed in music, and audiences in this one will be.
"We're among the first artists to play there, and are really looking forward to that."
Mr Jones has enjoyed a long and illustrious career as one of Australia's leading jazz singers, an exceptional songwriter, trumpet player, and artist in residence.
2022 marks his 50th year of touring.
Over the decades he's played across the world at major festivals, had a stint as artist in residence at many universities, and mentored plenty of young musos along the way.
Vince's show will include a mix of his original compositions, and beloved jazz standards.
After his show, Vince will stick around to meet fans and autograph CDs.
Tickets for Vince Jones at the Yuin Theatre are available online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
