Conservation groups hold campout protest against logging at Shallow Crossing

Friends of the Forest and the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group have staged a campout protest against native forest logging near Batemans Bay.
The event, held from September 16 to September 18, saw members of both groups camp near Shallow Crossing, about 20 kilometres north of Batemans Bay and 30 kilometres southwest of Ulladulla.
A spokesperson from Friend of the Forest, Joslyn van der Moolen, said the protest was in response to the NSW Natural Resources Commission recommending 75 per cent of the state forest in the Batemans Bay Management Zone be protected to "allow forests to recover and protect environmental values".
"The Forestry Corporation of NSW's 12 months Plan of Operations at September 8, 2022, has 23 compartments in the Batemans Bay Management Zone up for logging," she said.
"The total area being logged in the eight active and three approved compartments that have harvest plans published on the Forestry Plan Portal total 3800 hectares.
"Next in line are six more compartments with planning status and another six proposed.
"The yield from the eleven active and approved compartments is 25 per cent pulplog, 16 per cent salvage sawlog, and 16 per cent firewood to total 54 per cent yield for low-value use.
"This isn't counting all the treetops that are left as waste on the forest floor."
Ms van der Moolen said current logging activities were "hammering" the forests, not "protecting" them.
"Forests being logged now do not have 75 per cent set aside," she said.
"Logging must stop immediately in southeast NSW native public forests, including active logging in Brooman, and steep mountainous Currowan and Shallow Crossing State Forests.
"The impact of Black Summer on the forests means it's game over for the twenty loggers and haulage operators logging our fire damaged public native forests in southern NSW.
"Where is the WA style? Just transition to a Plantations Industry Plan so these highly mobile contractors can work 100 per cent in softwood plantations on marginal agricultural land.
"Wildlife and our local communities could continue to recover."
A Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesperson said all operations were manged in line with the Regional Forest Agreements which protect more than 80 per cent of public forests.
"The agreement protects 80 per cent of public forest in national parks and reserves, including the areas with the highest conservation value, and designates a small proportion of forested land for ongoing timber production under strict rules," the spokesperson said.
"The same State forest on the south coast have been harvested and regrown for more than 100 years with renewable timber harvesting operations taking place in around one per cent of the State forest estate each year, which is around 0.1 per cent of the broader forested landscape."
The spokesperson said native forest timber harvesting was heavily regulated to "balance the community's need for timber with protecting important environmental features".
"Forestry Corporation's native forest operations only take place in regrowth forests that have been harvested for timber previously," they said.
"Harvesting in native forests is always selective, with some trees harvested and other set aside for wildlife, to protect soils and waterways and to maintain biodiversity in line with rules developed by expert scientific panels.
"Since the 2019-20 bushfires, Forestry Corporation has adopted additional environmental safeguards above these requirements, and these measures remain in place today."
The spokesperson said the primary purpose of timber harvesting was to produce sawlogs for structural timber.
"This includes flooring, decking, wharf timbers and power poles," they said.
"Each tree can produce a range of products and in every operation we try to use as much of the trees we remove as possible so there is now waste, with lower-grade timber used to make product like fencing, firewood and pulp for paper and packaging.
"Forestry Corporation has been appointed to manage the native State forests on the south coast for a range of uses, including ongoing renewable timber production. Forestry Corporation is also the largest commercial timber plantation manager NSW."
The Forestry Corporation spokesperson also confirmed there were no timber plantations in the Batemans Bay area.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
