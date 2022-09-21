Magrins rule the roost as pigeons race from Sale to South Coast

Barbie and Mario Magrin continue to rule the pigeon roost on the Far South Coast.
The Wallaga Lake couple had the fastest bird in the South East Racing Pigeons Combine for the second week in the row, and had four pigeons in their first drop.
The combine sent 81 pigeons to Sale in Victoria on Saturday, September 17, as part of a team of 945 racing pigeons whose lofts are spread between Wollongong and Wallaga Lake.
Distances to the South East combine's lofts ranged from 322 kilometres to 367 kilometres, and the winnings birds got home at a velocity of 1.33 kilometres-per-minute.
READ ALSO
A combine spokesperson said west to north-west winds should have slowed the birds down, "but these little wonders continue to defy the expected and surprise us all".
Barbie and Mario Magrin were first followed by Manny Byrne of Mossy Point and Darcy Hoyer of Tilba Tilba.
The birds will return to Sale next week, then it's on to Welshpool and Phillip Island.
Anyone interested in any aspect of pigeon racing can contact the Combine's secretary on 0439 708 778 at any time.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.