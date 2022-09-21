Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mat Hatcher has made a small piece of history in the Eurobodalla Shire Council with his choice of Mayoral vehicle.
Mayor Hatcher purchased a Tesla 3, the first electric Mayoral vehicle in the Shire's history.
He said the Tesla Model 3 was "incredibly smooth to drive".
"The technology is impressive as well as the range - 600 kilometres to the charge," he said.
"I am planning all my trips around places having (charging) stations - charging is very fast, a lot cheaper and better for the environment."
Mayor Hatcher said he wanted to "lead by example" and promote electric vehicles to the wider community.
"Council is also transitioning the fleet, keeping up with the NSW Governments' EV Strategy targets and Council's own Climate Action Plan," he said.
President of Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) praised the Mayor's decision to purchase an electric vehicle.
"SHASA congratulates (the Mayor) for demonstrating leadership with his decision to drive an electric vehicle," she said.
Electric vehicles have been hit with long delays in delivery times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global shipping issues, but a SHASA spokesperson said there were a number of shipments arriving in Australia over the past month, including the Mayor's Tesla 3.
"Buying an electric vehicle will save you over 70 per cent on running costs and has 50 per cent less maintenance costs," the spokesperson said.
"If you charge off your solar system, the savings are even higher. Forget having to worry about fluctuations in the price of petrol or diesel."
The spokesperson said the NSW Government had invested $600m in electric vehicles, as they were estimated to be responsible for about 25 per cent of emissions in regional Australia.
"This includes waiving stamp duty for cars with a purchase price of $78,000 or less and a rebate of $3000 on the first 25,000 electric vehicles sold in the state from September 1, 2021," the spokesperson said.
"They are providing $110m in financial assistance for businesses and councils to upgrade their fleets to electric vehicles and will be installing EV fast charges every 100km on major highways including the Kings and Princes Highways."
