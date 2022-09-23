All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of September 23, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
ICELAND poppies and stocks graced the rooms of "Eversley" the home of Mrs. J. Emmott on Wednesday afternoon, where, upon the invitation of Mrs. Gregg and Miss Gwen Jeffery, a large number of guests assembled for the purpose of contributing towards the sweets stall at the C. E. Bazaar.
THE Deputy P.M.G. advises that the receiving office keeper at Tomakin is leaving the district and has submitted her resignation. Inquiries have been made but no suitable person with centrally situated premises can be found to conduct the office, and there is no alternative but to close it. Mr. J. Marshall has, however, signified his willingness to conduct a telephone office, and action is being taken to transfer the apparatus to his residence and appoint him telephone office keeper. It is considered that very little inconvenience will be caused by the withdrawal of the receiving office facilities, as only five families - including the receiving officer - are being served thereby at present.
H. J. Thomson reports having held a very successful stock sale on Wednesday in the Shire Yards. About 200 head were yarded of which about 100 were sold. Old cows sold from 16/- to 17/6, springers to £5 10s, line of 24 poddies 6 to 9 months old sold at £1, good growthy steers sold to £2 8s, bullocks in good condition were passed in at £4 10s, owners wanting £6, young heifers with calves to £2 10s.
NERRIGUNDAH. (From our Correspondent). It is time the Progress Association woke up to inquire into the injustices inflicted upon the local people. Tenders have been called for repairs to the Nerrigundah court-house and plans and specifications may be inspected at Moruya, 30 miles away. Why not have a copy for inspection at the court house where the work is to be done, so that local men may be saved the 60 miles journey.
Hattley and Wilson have taken up a prospecting area at Belimbla where they are prospecting a large lode. The wet weather of late has prevented operations but varying prospects have been obtained for a width of 28 feet across the lode.
In the "Sydney Morning Herald" of the 14th inst. I notice a paragraph giving details of the highly successful educational achievements of Miss Persia Campbell, M.A., who is on her way from London to America. Miss Campbell is a daughter of Mr. Campbell, who was the school master at Nerrigundah, where Miss Campbell was born.
ADVERT. - THE FASHIONABLE TAILOR H. J. CLARKE, THE VULCAN-STREET TAILOR, GIVES STYLE AND FINISH. MODERATE PRICES. Cleaning, Pressing and Repairing a Specialty. Gent's Own Material Made up at - VULCAN STREET, MORUYA.
