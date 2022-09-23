THE Deputy P.M.G. advises that the receiving office keeper at Tomakin is leaving the district and has submitted her resignation. Inquiries have been made but no suitable person with centrally situated premises can be found to conduct the office, and there is no alternative but to close it. Mr. J. Marshall has, however, signified his willingness to conduct a telephone office, and action is being taken to transfer the apparatus to his residence and appoint him telephone office keeper. It is considered that very little inconvenience will be caused by the withdrawal of the receiving office facilities, as only five families - including the receiving officer - are being served thereby at present.