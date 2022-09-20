Cancer Council NSW has announced the annual Stars of Eurobodalla event will be delayed until November, 2023.
The 2021 event was forced back to February, 2022, leading to the decision to delay the next event until next year.
Stars of Eurobodalla involves business and community leaders in the area who learn to dance in ten weeks with the help of talented, volunteer dance teachers whilst raising funds for Cancer Council NSW.
"The community have been so supportive of Stars of Eurobodalla over the past few years," Cancer Council NSW's Southern Community Lead, Stephanie Lake, said. "Due to last year's event already having to be postponed due to COVID, we will return in November 2023."
It is through events like Stars of Eurobodalla that allow Cancer Council NSW to continue to help people affected by cancer with information and support services such as home help, Transport to Treatment, cancer prevention and advocacy programs, life-saving cancer research and their 13 11 20 Information and Support Services.
"Our Stars of Eurobodalla event has been held in the community for six years and raised over $316,000 for Cancer Council NSW, including almost $50,000 through a virtual event in 2020," Ms Lake said.
Ms Lake said the 2021 November event was postponed to February this year and raised more than $120,000.
"The 2022 event earlier this year saw us raise more than double what the event has ever raised before, it was a massive success," she said.,
"We are really looking forward to hosting Stars of Eurobodalla in November 2023."
If you would like to nominate the perfect 'star' for the 2023 event, or would like to be involved as a dance teacher or sponsor, please contact Sari at Cancer Council NSW on 4223 0210 or sari.boschiero@nswcc.org.au.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
