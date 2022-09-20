Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has called for more transparency on how the $260m budget for the new Eurobodalla Hospital will be used.
Last week the Bay Post revealed part of the budget for the new hospital would be used on upgrades for the existing Moruya Hospital.
Dr Holland this week said he believed people in the Eurobodalla Shire had the "right and expectation" to be informed of "how much of the budget is being spent on the current improvement to Emergency and Close Observation services" at Moruya Hospital.
"They should also be informed whether the $20m for a proposed HealthOne facility at Batemans Bay and the $15m for healthcare worker accommodation will also be subtracted from the $260m commitment to the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital," Dr Holland said.
Dr Holland has been part of the push for a new hospital in the Shire since 2018, four years before he began his political career. He was an obstetrician on the South Coast for almost 20 years before announcing his resignation in 2021.
"I was the primary petitioner of the 2018 petition to the NSW Minister for Health," he said.
"More than 3000 signatories requested provision of immediate improvement to the Accident & Emergency, Critical and Perioperative services of the Eurobodalla Shire by funding and upgrade the existing infrastructure and workforce.
"They also requested a commitment to the funding, planning and building of one new regional hospital for the Eurobodalla Shire, located at a site providing equitable accessibility for the people of the Eurobodalla, which would provide medical services equal to those of the Regional and Base Hospitals within the Southern NSW Local Health District."
Dr Holland said it was "satisfying" to see the first request was nearly complete and that work was "anticipated to commence before the end of the term of the current NSW Government in March, 2023".
"The initial funding of $150m announced in October, 2018, was evidently insufficient to provide a new level four regional hospital for the Eurobodalla and, through the support of the community, I was able to advocate for an increase in funding by $50m in June, 2020, and a further $60m in November, 2021," Dr Holland said.
"I believe my constituents in the Eurobodalla community have the right and expectation to be informed of how much of the budget is being spent on the current improvement to Emergency and Close Observation services."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
