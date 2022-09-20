Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bega MP Dr Michael Holland calls for more transparency on new Eurobodalla Hospital budget

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland.

Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has called for more transparency on how the $260m budget for the new Eurobodalla Hospital will be used.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.