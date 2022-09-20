Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced Director of Community, Arts and Recreation Kathy Arthur will take on the role of acting general manager for just over a month beginning October 1.
The council held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 19, to consider the role of acting general manager as current GM Catherine Dale's contact ends on September 30 and incoming GM Warwick Winn does not start until November 7.
Ms Arthur will take on the role from October 1 to November 6 apart from October 15-21 when she is on leave.
A Council spokesperson said Director of Planning and Sustainability, Lindsay Usher, would be acting general manager in that time.
According to the Eurobodalla Shire Council website, Ms Arthur's local government experience spans more than 30 years.
She had previously worked for the Sutherland, Rockdale and Liverpool councils before joining the Eurobodalla Council in 1997.
Her previous roles at the council include managing the Shire's libraries and the community service division before she was appointed to a director's role in 2013.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
