Kathy Arthur named as Eurobodalla Shire Council's acting general manager

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:56am, first published 3:31am
Director of Community, Arts and Recreation, Kathy Arthur, will serve as the Eurobodalla Shire Council's acting general manager from October 1 to November 6. Picture by ESC.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced Director of Community, Arts and Recreation Kathy Arthur will take on the role of acting general manager for just over a month beginning October 1.

Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

