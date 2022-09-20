Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer of Tilba on the NSW Far South Coast, has passed away, aged 110.

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:56am, first published 3:00am
Frank Mawer celebrated his 110th birthday on August 15, 2022 Picture supplied

Frank Mawer, Australia's oldest man, passed away in Tilba on NSW's Far South Coast on Saturday, September 17, after complications arising from COVID.

