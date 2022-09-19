South Coast Gig Guide, September 20-26

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Rebus Playback Ensemble on tour with their improvisational theatre piece At The End of Our Street at Mumbulla School, Bega Street, Bega, 6pm-7.30pm. Bookings free or by donation to Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast via 0403 815 784 or click here
Down South Jazz Club presents The Leisa Keen Trio at Kitty's Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Leisa Keen (keyboard & vocals), Paul Dion (sax & flute) and Steve Richards (drums). $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and inquiries phone 0479 065 590
Wanderer Festival at Pambula Showground 12pm-11pm. Main Stage features Felicity Dowd, Anactoria, The Grogans, Josh Pyke, The Teskey Brothers, Jack River, The Dreggs and Cookin' On 3 Burners. More stages - more acts! Tickets & details wanderer.com.au
Felicity Dowd at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Wanderer Festival at Pambula Showground 11am-12am. Main Stage features Djinama Yilaga, Gabadu, Robyn Martin, Bec Reid, Jess Ribeiro, Isabella Manfredi, DZ Deathrays, Curtis Harding, Winston Surfshirt, Ziggy Alberts, Wolfmother and Confidence Man. More stages - more acts! Tickets & details wanderer.com.au
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Stitch Duo at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Zephyrs Jazz present The Zela Margossian Quintet at The Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 4pm-6pm. Tickets $50+BF via Trybooking.com
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
The Pearlerz at Eden Club, Eden. 7pm-10pm
Mojo at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
The Figmentz at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 8pm-11pm
Live music at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Wanderer Festival at Pambula Showground 11am-11pm. Main Stage features Shannen James, Maple Glider, Yuin Dance, The Big Lost Band, Didirri, Pierce Brothers, Sarah Blasko, The Dandy Warhols, DMA's and Harvey Sutherland. More stages - more acts! Tickets & details wanderer.com.au
Ride the Wind at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 11am-2pm
Malumba at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Rick Bamford at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Dust and Echos at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Mardi Wilson on tour at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Klaus Tietz at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Felicity Dowd at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Mayfair Lane on tour at Resonate Church-ACC Bega. 4.30pm-6.30pm
Garry Carson Jones at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Mayfair Lane on tour at Eden Uniting Church Hall, Eden. 7pm-9pm
