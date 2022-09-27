Habitual holidays at home

This property captures the appeal of Malua Bay, combining a serene location with the convenience of local beaches and facilities close by.
Upstairs is open plan living with a northerly aspect, which comprises the lounge room, dining and kitchen, all featuring hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is fitted with stone benchtops and quality appliances including the plumbed french door fridge. Access is allowed to the covered entertaining area from the dining area or laundry, both adjoining the kitchen.
The study leads to the generously sized main bedroom with ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and private access to the front balcony. The other three bedrooms are fitted with built-in wardrobes and quality wool carpets, all central to the main bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate toilet. The downstairs living room provides an additional reverse-cycle air-conditioner and toilet, creating the option of a fifth bedroom or guest suite.
Included in the double garage with remote door are two separate under-house storage options. And tiered low-maintenance gardens dress the front of the sloped block plus there is a storm water tank for watering.
The patrolled Malua Bay Beach and local shops are within walking distance only a kilometre down the road, and Mosquito Bay boat ramp is just over a kilometre in the opposite direction.
