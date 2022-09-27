Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

1A Honeyeater Place, Malua Bay

By House of the Week
September 27 2022 - 10:30pm
Habitual holidays at home

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1A Honeyeater Place, Malua Bay
  • $1,200,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Emilie Beckett 0431 189 515
  • Inspect: 1-1.30pm Oct 1

This property captures the appeal of Malua Bay, combining a serene location with the convenience of local beaches and facilities close by.

