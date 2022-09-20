Be part of the world's global film festival where you get to be the judge. Over 100,000 film lovers will gather in over 300 venues for one purpose; to view and vote for the Finalists in the Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. This year, the Bay Pavilions will be part of this festival. As a judge, you will be given the opportunity to unite with other audiences across the world to view the festival's short films and vote for the best. Book your seat at the Bay Pavilions for October 1.