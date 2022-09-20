Morning Melodies
Kings of the High C's
More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music. Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay. Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents, and take the audience on a musical journey through the lives and careers of the world's best modern Tenors. Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.
Art Classes
Workshops galore
No matter your age, there's an art class for you this September. On Friday (September 23), the adult beginner art class Batemans Bay Library will be capturing gum leaves. While on Monday (September 26), the Active Art workshop for young people aged 12-16 will also take place at the Library. For the younger children aged 6-plus, nature-based art class will run on Tuesday (September 27). To book your place, speak to the Batemans Bay Library Team.
Take a look
Pastels exhibition
The South Coast Pastel Society 2022 Exhibition and Competition is on again. This year, artists have taken their inspiration from our natural world, entering stunning works of landscape, seascape, still life and flora and fauna. Take a look at the pieces from talented locals on September 24 and 25, 1.30pm - 4pm, and September 26 to October 3, 10am - 4pm. The exhibition is at Sunshine Bay Public School; entry is a gold coin donation, with proceeds supporting the school.
River of Art
Open studio weekends
As part of the River of Art three local award-winning artists come together to present an eclectic collection of their artwork on the beautiful lawns of Wokolena, View Judy Gordon's mosaics, paintings in oil by Cheryl Hill and paintings in oil and acrylic by Gary Caldow. The exhibition is open at 27 Eastaway Avenue in North Narooma, 10am-4pm, September 24-25.
Coming Up
Electric Vehicle Expo
Find out all about electric vehicles, at the Batemans Bay EV expo. South Coast Health & Sustainability Alliance is bringing plenty of useful information to the community, along with local owners and retailers of all kinds of electric vehicles who will be up for a chat. Those who are inclined will even have a chance to test drive SHASA's own electric car. Coming up on October 1 at Corrigans Beach, Batehaven.
Coming Up
Manhattan Short Film Festival
Be part of the world's global film festival where you get to be the judge. Over 100,000 film lovers will gather in over 300 venues for one purpose; to view and vote for the Finalists in the Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. This year, the Bay Pavilions will be part of this festival. As a judge, you will be given the opportunity to unite with other audiences across the world to view the festival's short films and vote for the best. Book your seat at the Bay Pavilions for October 1.
Coming Up
School Holiday Club
Searching for a bit of fun on the upcoming school holidays? Moruya Presbyterian Church and QuizWorx may have just the thing. Fun and games, puppets, craft, bible stories, and of course, morning tea - all on offer for kids in kinder to year 6. The group will set up in Moruya Public School hall from October 5-7, 9am-12pm. Cost is $5 per day, be sure to book your place by October 3; for more information, get in touch with the church.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
