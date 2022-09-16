Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future
Exclusive

The $260 million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital masterplan includes money for upgrading the existing Moruya Hospital.

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:05am, first published September 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Exclusive: $260 million for hospital includes upgrades to old facilities

The $260 million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital masterplan includes spending money on upgrading the existing Moruya Hospital.

