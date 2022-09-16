A new community choir is forming in Batemans Bay.
Batemans Bay Community Choir is holding their first information session, with the hope of creating an inclusive and welcoming addition to the shire's cultural and performing arts scene.
Choir music director Esther Duursma has always wanted to start a community choir.
Since her early days as a Batemans Bay teenager writing songs as a form of self expression and performing them at local gigs, Ms Duursma knew music had power. When she studied music therapy at university, it affirmed this power.
"There is a power of music to bring community together," she said.
"It becomes a resource for people to draw from in whatever they are facing."
When she went on an international music tour with her husband and their folk band Mayfair Lane, she saw first hand music's unifying and inclusive ability.
"We just saw the power of music drawing people together," she said.
"It made me think 'this is so powerful, how could I take this one step further and not just perform for people, but invite them to participate?"
She has recently returned to Batemans Bay and is excited to launch her dream choir in her hometown.
However, it was COVID that really encouraged Ms Duursma that the timing was right for a choir.
During lockdowns, she noticed increased social isolation and anxiety - a problem she hopes the choir will work to overcome.
Her music therapy studies have shown here the positive impact of group singing on mental health and self-esteem, and the cognitive, emotional and social benefits of performing music in a group.
She has seen people with dementia, unable to speak as they normally did, recall and sing songs of their youth with enthusiasm.
"I've seen it work regularly in other contexts, and I am excited to see it work in Batemans Bay," she said.
Ms Duursma hopes the choir will be as inclusive as possible: weekly rehearsals will be during the day so people with disabilities and an NDIS worker can come with their workers, when public transport is more frequent and when elderly people feel more comfortable to venture outside. There is no audition process, and no pre-requisites.
"You won't be turned away for your ability," she said. "Everyone is welcome."
Batemans Bay Community Choir is holding their first information session from 1:30 to 3pm on September 22 at the Olive Tree Centre, North Batemans Bay. Use of the church hall is donated to help the choir form.
The session will involve singing some songs and discussing the scheduling of regular rehearsal times and other logistics.
For more information, or to keep updated on the choir, visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/batemansbaycommunitychoir
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
