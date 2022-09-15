Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Narooma residents upset that NAB is closing on December 8

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Clerget is not impressed that NAB's Narooma branch is closing on December 8. Picture by Marion Williams

NAB's Narooma branch will close its doors for the final time on Thursday, December 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.