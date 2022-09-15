Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sophie Eppelstun has been selected in a Golf Australia development academy

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Eppelstun teeing off at Club Catalina. Picture by James Tugwell.

A Club Catalina junior golfer has been selected in a national development squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.