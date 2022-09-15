A Club Catalina junior golfer has been selected in a national development squad.
Sophie Eppelstun is one of just six girls in Golf Australia's 2022 Jack Newton Junior Golf Talent Development Program for under 18 golfers.
She was selected after submitting her tournament results to the selection panel: second in the South Coast Junior Tournament at Club Catalina in August, fifth in the Manly Champion of Champions and twice winning the women's tournament at Club Catalina, to name just a few.
For the 16 year old, the development program has been a dream come true, and provided incredible opportunity to hone her skills.
"You learn new things you're not even aware of, and then you can bring it back to your coaches," she said.
"It's all about improving your game."
The program includes three camps, sessions with a sport psychologist and a focus on high-end skills such as spin revolutions, shaft angle and even physical testing.
Sophie began playing golf when she was eight, and has also tried other activities - swimming, basketball, musical instruments - however found the mental and physical challenge of golf most engaging.
"Golf is not only just about physical stuff, it is also about mental," she said.
"Your game really is dependent on how you can endure all the bad bits about your golf to get to the end result of playing well."
During COVID, she committed, and began playing on the course daily after her online school classes were finished.
With COVID restrictions lifted, Sophie is at the course training every day after school until dark, sometimes returning home to the putting mat and ball net for more practice.
Club Catalina golf director and coach Rodney Booth said Sophie's dedication to practice was what established her as one of the best young golfers for her age.
"She has a fair bit of natural talent and the commitment to practice to take it to the next level," he said.
"She is always asking me questions about how to improve her game."
He said Sophie had become a role model to other junior golfers around the club, who looked up to everything she had achieved.
Sophie is looking forward to a big summer of tournaments, kicking off with the Junior International at Cypress Lakes later this month.
After that, she hopes to one day play golf for a college in America, teeing off on some of the world's best courses while also gaining an education.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
