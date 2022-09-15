'Get Ready Weekend' encourages residents to have a bushfire plan

Far South Coast Rural Fire Services (RFS) crews are calling on residents to create a bushfire plan before summer.
RFS crews along the coast are hosting 'Get Ready Weekend's for residents to meet their local crew and be equipped to plan for the bushfire season - how to prepare themselves and their properties.
NSW RFS Superintendent Angus Barnes the weekends were an ideal opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bush fire ready, or understanding the new Fire Danger Rating System.
"While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," Mr Barnes said.
"The new Fire Danger Rating System is simpler, and provides clear actions to take. It's important to know the changes - they could save your life.
"It's important people right across the local area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
Mr Barnes listed five preventative steps everyone should take before summer began.
More information is available at: rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready
