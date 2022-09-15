An author's experience dragon boating at Moruya was the lifeblood of inspiration for a new fantasy novel.
Dalmeny's Kaaren Sutcliffe didn't mean to fall in love with dragon boating. She didn't even mean to be in the boat at all. It was all a big misunderstanding, and one she is incredibly thankful for.
Ms Sutcliffe was walking along the banks of the Deua River, Moruya in her activewear one morning near the boat ramp. A man, who she later learned was from Nature Coast Dragon Boating, assumed she was there for the boating, and invited her aboard.
Ms Sutcliffe obliged, and instantly floated into a passion for the sport.
"I became fascinated by it," she said. "It is great exercise and good mental discipline at the same time."
When fires and COVID kept the author of five adult fiction books, three children books and a non-fiction book from the water, she returned to her keyboard to begin book 10.
"With my spare time I began working on a new series," she said. Like launching a boat, once momentum started, progress was quick.
Undercover Mage, published by Inspiring Publishers, was released in 2022. It is the first novel in The Mage and the Bird Caller trilogy.
However, the importance of writing the book shifted when Ms Sutcliffe was diagnosed with bone cancer in her spine in 2021. Writing became a form of escapism, and a task to pursue.
Writing the book has extended my life- Kaaren Sutcliffe
"It gives you something positive to do. It takes your mind off the things you would be doing otherwise."
Ms Sutcliffe, who has wanted to be an author since she was 14, pushed through the writing process, always finding words a comfort, and friends amongst the characters whose world she was simultaneously living in and creating. Though she could not go on the water - surgery prevented her paddling for 15 months - dragon boating was front of mind throughout the entire writing process.
Ms Sutcliffe believes Undercover Mage is the only Australian fantasy novel with dragon boat paddlers for characters. However the focus on the sport was drawn into the book almost accidentally.
"It was just a series of 'what if' scenarios," Ms Sutcliffe said.
"What if we put a river in it? What if I put a river dragon in it? What if a dragon boat comes to the rescue?"
The Mage and the Bird Caller trilogy draws heavily upon ancient Chinese mythology Ms Sutcliffe learnt through dragon boating, and she loved writing about her newfound passion.
"It is great to try and capture what is so good about this sport, and to show that through different characters," she said.
She was challenged by the need to explain the sport accurately, conveying her passion, yet still in a way any reader unfamiliar with the sport would appreciate and understand.
However, Ms Sutcliffe hopes people will become more familiar with the sport, and she's hosting a book launch with exactly that goal in mind.
Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club are launching Undercover Mage on the Deua River at Moruya.
"I've never launched a book like this before," Ms Sutcliffe said.
There will be boat racers, dragon boats on display, paddlers dressed as characters from the novel and opportunities for the community to try paddling and understand just a little more, the life of the characters in Undercover Mage.
Ms Sutcliffe will be just one paddler from Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club and the Narooma Blue Water Dragon Club's paddling on the day.
It's taking place on September 18 at the Moruya River Boat Ramp on Shore Street, Moruya.
All the action starts from 10am, with the official book launch at 11am.
Ms Sutcliffe has also just had a short story set in her Dalmeny hometown published in the Romance Writers of Australia Sweet Treats anthology 2022. The story was selected in the best 12 entries from a national competition. Anthologies will also be available for purchase at the event.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
