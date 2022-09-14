Quilters from across south east NSW will come together like patchwork for an exhibition in Batemans Bay.
South Coast Country Quilt Guild (SCCQG) is holding their biennial Quilt Show after a four year COVID-induced hiatus.
The Guild consists of almost 450 members from 18 different quilting groups stretching from Kiama to the Victorian border, and inland to Jindabyne and Yass.
This year's quilt challenge theme is 'Spring'.
SCCQG president Jenny Behrendt always loved sewing and making things for people, and joined Nowra Quilters in 2006. She's on track to make a quilt every month of 2022.
"The fantastic part of quilting is having a scrap of fabric become something beautiful," Ms Behrendt said.
"You get to step back and say 'wow, I made that. It is amazing. I am pleased with what I have done.'"
One customer bought a quilt made by Ms Behrendt, and then loved it so much she asked for six more.
"I love it," Ms Behrendt said. "She is happy with my work, and I am proud to have made them."
She enjoys the freedom of quilting - "we don't have mistakes in quilting, just design changes," she said - and the opportunity it provides to fellowship with other likeminded people.
However, while there is a deep love for quilting and bonding with other quilters over designs, techniques and patterns, Ms Behrendt found a greater appreciation for quilting when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Sewing became her refuge; the sewing room her haven.
"Fiddling around with buttons and zippers and scraps of fabric was great therapy for me," she said.
"It took my mind off all the worries of the world."
For Ms Behrendt, quilting is about the joy of giving something away to those who need it, and about laughing together while making something beautiful.
"You don't have to be the world's greatest quilter," she said, "it's companionship, and we all need that."
The Quilt Show will feature 150 quilts, with some quilts for sale, and with regional traders also selling their wares.
It is running from September 16 to 18 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
SCCQG meets on the second Wednesday of the second month in Moruya.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
