Eurobodalla Shire Council now has a new general manager who sees great opportunities ahead for the district.
Warwick Winn's official appointment as general manager was made today [Wednesday September 14], but he will not start until early November.
He will take up his role at Eurobodalla Council on Monday November 7, after moving to the shire from Penrith with his wife.
Mr Winn said it was a difficult decision to leave Penrith, but that a great opportunity has arisen for him on the South Coast.
"I'm looking forward to getting out and about and making contact with the Eurobodalla community and the council staff as quickly as possible and discussing all the exciting opportunities ahead," Mr Winn said.
Mr Winn is an experienced local government general manager, holding the top job at Manningham Council in Victoria and North Sydney Council prior to his move to Penrith in 2018.
He was also planning director at North Sydney for nine years.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher announced the appointment and said Mr Winn would bring new ideas and a fresh approach at a crucial time in the region's growth and renewal.
"I'm excited to have someone of Warwick's experience and calibre joining our council," Mayor Hatcher said.
"Warwick's demonstrated leadership experience, his strong planning background, and his desire to connect with council staff and the community saw the panel select him from an exceptional pool of candidates."
Recruitment for the role started last month following Dr Catherine Dale's announcement in March she would not renew her contract after nine years at the helm.
In welcoming Mr Winn, Mayor Hatcher also thanked Dr Dale for her exemplary leadership over the past nine years, leading the Council through bushfire recovery, the pandemic, and a period of significant infrastructure investment in the shire.
Dr Dale finishes her tenure with the council at the end of September.
An interim general manager will be appointed at an extraordinary meeting of council next Monday.
