An electric vehicle expo is coming to Batemans Bay.
Nelligen's Mike Snoad bought his second hand six year old Nissan Leaf almost one year ago.
The decision came after Mr Snoad said he was becoming "increasingly concerned" about the threat of climate change in recent years.
"I have to do something while I still have some time in my life," he said.
"I can't affect the international policy making, but I can get an electric car which I know will make a difference.
"Vehicles are a big part of our problem with greenhouse gases, but also our health problems."
READ MORE:
Mr Snoad wanted a vehicle to do the 90 per cent of his driving that was within 20 kilometres of his home.
The Leaf, with 48,000 kilometres, for $25,000 was exactly what he wanted, and he was able to buy the second hand vehicle imported from Japan at a dealer in Canberra.
"When I picked it up I was amazed," he said.
"It is doing everything I expected it to do."
Mr Snoad charges the vehicle twice weekly from the solar panels on the roof of his home.
"It costs me nothing to charge," he said.
While he said the Nissan Leaf was "fantastic to drive" and "took off like a rocket," Mr Snoad acknowledged there were limitations to current EVs.
"The downside is it isn't able to do long trips - there just isn't the charging stations," he said. "Nothing is perfect."
His six year old battery has a reduced maximum distance, and Mr Snoad estimates the car needs a new charge every 180 kilometres.
It makes the vehicle perfect for city driving but not suitable for any long distance trips Mr Snoad undertakes.
The South Coast Health & Sustainability Alliance's Electric Vehicle Expo is on October 1 at Corrigans Beach Batehaven, Batemans Bay from 10am to 2pm.
It's an opportunity to meet local EV owners and talk to retailers of new and used EVs as well as EV bikes, boats, and scooters. You can also test drive the SHASA-owned Nissan Leaf.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.