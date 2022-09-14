Batehaven man charged with breaking AVO refused bail

A Batehaven man has been refused bail after being charged with breaking an AVO and unlawful entry.
Aidan Gomez, 35, appeared via video link from custody to apply for bail at Batemans Bay Local Court on September 12.
Gomez is facing two charges: contravening an AVO and unlawfully entering inclosed lands.
Police prosecutor Rosemary Billett told the court Gomez had a lengthy criminal history "littered with matters of non-compliance".
She said Gomez was released from prison in August this year after serving time for contravening an AVO.
Ms Billett said the prosecution had a strong case, and said conviction was "almost inevitable".
Representative for the Aboriginal Legal Service Isabel Attwooll said the repeated breaking of AVOs was "mostly contact incidents not aggravated by violence".
She suggested strict bail conditions including daily reporting to the police station.
However, Gomez was unable to provide an address of residency to the court for the bail.
The court requires an address for bail to be granted.
Magistrate Doug Dick said there was "quite a strong prosecuting brief", and that Gomez was currently serving four intensive correction sentences.
He refused Gomez bail.
Gomez held his middle finger to the camera after the decision was announced.
Gomez will return to court on September 19 for pleas to be entered.
