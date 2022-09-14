The south coast man who accidentally shook Charles III's hand

Broulee's now bike mechanic accidentally shook hands with the new King of the Commonwealth on his lunchbreak in 1981.
Rob Upton was working for Telstra in the General Post Office building when Prince Charles toured Sydney in April 1981.
Both men had recently become engaged: Rob to his fiancé Donna, Charles to Lady Diana.
Rob's new fiancé worked in a building a few blocks away. She asked him to the office cafeteria for lunch.
Rob vaguely knew there was a Royal visit and Royal parade, but had no idea when or where - and admits he didn't really care much at the time.
At the end of lunch with his fiancé, Rob realised the time: he needed to rush back to his office.
He went to cross Sydney's George Street, and found there were barriers and people everywhere.
"I had to get to the other side," he said. "I thought 'Oh, whatever I'm going' and I just push my way through the people, got under the barrier, and started going across the road. Next thing, these guys in suits started heading towards me."
The men were security, who let Rob through - "It was a different era back then," he said.
"There's Prince Charles talking to a couple of people on the side of the road right where I was heading," Rob said.
The two men made eye contact.
"We were so close together it would have been rude to ignore him," Rob said.
Rob recalls Charles looked at him and said "I'm overwhelmed at the amount of people here to see me".
"Oh, I didn't come to see you. I just had lunch with my fiancé and I've got to get back to work," Rob said.
Charles replied "well give her my best".
"Give my best to yours too," Rob replied.
Then Charles held out his hand, and Rob shook it.
"There were a couple of little old ladies half feinting and everything in the background, because I'd actually shaken the hand of the prince," Rob said.
He ducked under the barrier and continued back to his office.
"It was totally unrehearsed and so off the wall," Rob said.
"It was a bloke saying hello to another bloke - no pomp or ceremony."
Later that night, Rob passed on Charles' regards.
"Prince Charles gives you his best, by the way," he told his fiancé.
With the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Rob realised the hand he shook now belongs to the King of Australia.
"It's pretty cool I've actually shaken hands with the king," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
