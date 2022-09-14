Stop your search right here

From the moment you enter the drive you're met with an array of colours and warmth from the established gardens.
The attention-to-detail in this master built home is evident and offers an opportunity to secure a fabulous property in a private position on over an acre. With tranquil garden views from the light and airy living spaces, the privacy is just one of the many highlights this property has to offer.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and all the rooms have built-in robes. There are two additional bathrooms and two living areas set in a sunlight-drenched open plan style.
The spacious kitchen has a gas cooktop and electric oven.
There is a separate one-bedroom flat with bathroom, kitchen and living room.
This stunning home is on a 5009sqm block located a short drive from Broulee's surfing breaks, with beautiful established gardens for green thumbs.
Served with town water and sewer, solar hot water and solar back-to-the-grid. The added appeal is the wraparound deck which chases the sun all day.
Close to schools, beaches, the airport and boat ramps, local shops, cafes, restaurants, shopping, parks and more. This sensational property would suit a variety of lifestyles from the large to extended family.
