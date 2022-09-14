More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music. Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay. Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents, and take the audience on a musical journey through the lives and careers of the world's best modern Tenors. Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.