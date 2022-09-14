Anna Jarrett
Photo exhibition
Zoom in on the wild beauty of the South Coast, through Anna Jarret's unique way of seeing naturally occurring patterns. The photographer and storyteller is passionate about capturing the natural landscape, and uses her photography to take an intimate look into nature, and to find a sense of wonder in the resilience, complexity and energy of the amazing bush and beach environment that we call home. Find Anna's works at Batemans Bay Library from September 17-24.
River of Art
Open studio weekends
As part of the River of Art three local award-winning artists come together to present an eclectic collection of their artwork on the beautiful lawns of Wokolena, View Judy Gordon's mosaics, paintings in oil by Cheryl Hill and paintings in oil and acrylic by Gary Caldow. The exhibition is open at 27 Eastaway Avenue in North Narooma, 10am-4pm, September 17-18 and 24-25.
Plant Swap
Weeds for natives
Calling all green and brown thumbs! Stop by the plant swap at Moruya Riverside Markets to exchange environmental weeds from your garden for free native plants. You can also ask council's Environment Team about weeds in your gardens, learn more about native alternatives, and get great tips and advice. Simply pop environmental weeds from your garden in a bag and bring it to the Council stall. The plant swap is open 8.00am-1pm Saturday (September 17), at the corner of Ford and Shore streets, Moruya.
Live Music
At the gardens
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens is the place to catch live and local music this weekend. On Saturday (September 17) from 2.15pm, Sandy and the Moochers are offering up a fun combo of jazz and rock 'n roll. The Pilgrims will grace the gardens on Sunday (September 18) from 11am, with a mix of good-time covers and original songs. Pack a picnic or make the most of the gardens' cafe, sit back, and enjoy the songs and sunshine.
Art in action
Montague mosaics
The Montague Arts and Crafts Society is holding an open studio for the public to join the fun and creativity of its Mosaics group led by artist Judy Gordon. Wednesday, September 21, 10.30am - 1pm. Building 3, 24 Glasshouse Rocks Road in Narooma.
Coming Up
Kings of the High C's
More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music. Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay. Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents, and take the audience on a musical journey through the lives and careers of the world's best modern Tenors. Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.
Coming up
Pastels exhibition
The South Coast Pastel Society 2022 Exhibition and Competition is on again. This year, artists have taken their inspiration from our natural world, entering stunning works of landscape, seascape, still life and flora and fauna. Take a look at the pieces from talented locals on September 24 and 25, 1.30pm - 4pm, and September 26 to October 3, 10am - 4pm. The exhibition is at Sunshine Bay Public School; entry is a gold coin donation, with proceeds supporting the school.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
