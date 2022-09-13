Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
News/Local News

How a hair appointment changed Chris' life

By James Tugwell
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:38am, first published 5:40am
Ulladullas Chris Bashford says re-training at TAFE NSW to be a barber was one of the best decisions he ever made. Picture supplied.

Chris Bashford didn't always expect to be trimming fringes and foiling hair, but the ex-serviceman said re-training as a barber was one of the best decisions he ever made.

