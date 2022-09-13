Grants available for community groups and events

Applications have opened for grants supporting community-organisation run events and programs that benefit the community.
Eurobodalla Council has opened applications to three separate funding programs - healthy communities, seniors' festivities, and youth with grants up to $2000 available.
The grants have previously been used to support initiatives such as leadership training, luncheons, community gardens, come-and-try days, equipment repair and volunteer support.
Coordinator of community development Rhonnie South said the application process had been made much easier.
"We encourage people to apply for funds," Ms South said.
Ms South said applicants should select the funding stream that most suited their needs.
"For example, if you need new gym equipment or team uniforms to encourage participation in your local sports club, the healthy communities grant is for you," she said.
"While the senior festival and youth week grants are targeted more to applicants who want to run specific programs or events specific to those celebratory weeks.
"The application process is a simple form and we're always here to help if you need any additional information."
The grants are open to community groups, schools and other not-for-profit organisations who can demonstrate they are either incorporated or a legitimate Eurobodalla-based community group.
Application close on Monday October 31.
For more information or to apply, visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/grants.
