Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Grants available for community groups and events

Updated September 13 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community events and programs can receive grants of up to $2,000 through Eurobodalla Council. Picture supplied

Applications have opened for grants supporting community-organisation run events and programs that benefit the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.