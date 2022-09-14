Broulee Breakers crush ENA Grand Final Day

The Broulee Breakers have been crowned Senior A Netball Champions on a big day of netball finals.
Eurobodalla Netball Association secretary Michelle Robinson said the air was buzzing as athletes and a crowd arrived at the netball courts at Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee on Saturday, September 10.
The anticipation was made greater by COVID-cancelled grand finals in recent years.
"Everyone was really excited because we haven't played finals in a couple of years," Robinson said.
There was music pumping, with family and friends coming to support and be involved in the action.
In the Senior A's, Broulee Breakers were crowned champions with a 50 to 42 victory over Euro BMG.
Robinson played in the Senior B grade for the Bodalla Berries in a closely fought battle with the Broulee Benders.
At three quarter time, the Berries led by just one goal, however prevailed in the fourth to take the cake and win 48 to 40.
It was a fitting end to a 38 year netball career for the Berries' Cath Prow - who is officially stopping playing after beginning in the Eurobodalla in 1984.
Meanwhile, in other results from the Eurobodalla Netball Association grand final day, Narooma Opals reached 50 goals to defeated Broulee Boltz 50 to 40 and be crowned champions of Intermediate 1. Narooma Rubys defeated MTNC Tacos 41 to 35 to win the Intermediate 2 final.
BFG BMG defeated Narooma Onyx 36 to 27 to win the Cadets Championship in a rain-affected game.
Robinson said it was encouraging to see the community rally to improve the playing conditions.
"It was all hands on deck with the squeegee's at quarter time," she said.
In the tightest margin of the day, in what was a thrilling game, Giants BMG defeated Sweet Peppers 37 to 34 in the Juniors grand final.
Robinson is looking forward to the spring competition which begins October 16.
It runs for eight weeks on Tuesday evenings, with junior and senior mixed competitions.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
