People from all backgrounds are being encouraged to consider becoming a foster carer to fill the need in their communities and make a difference in a young person's life. Shutterstock picture

Opening your heart and home to a child in need is a worthy cause, yet one that is not to be taken lightly.

Like having a child the traditional way, it requires thought and preparation, however it comes with its own set of unique challenges which can be incredibly rewarding to conquer.

Foster Care Week 2022, which runs from September 11 to 17, celebrates foster carers and their dedication to vulnerable children in their care.

It's also about encouraging others to consider taking up the role of foster carer and making a difference to a young person's life.

The latest statistics from the Australian Government's Child Protection report show there are almost 40,000 children who have been living away from their birth parents for over two years, unlikely to return home because of abuse or neglect.

Ideal candidates

In terms of nuts and bolts requirements, applicants who wish to become foster carers are preferably older than 25, an Australian citizen or permanent resident, are in good health, and who do not to have an unfit criminal record.

However the need for culturally diverse foster carers is important, as placing children in a home that reflects their identity is often a consideration for fostering.

Foster carers can come from all kinds of backgrounds.

There are agencies across NSW that welcome foster carers from any and all cultures, languages, ethnicities, sexualities, genders or religions.

They see carers as everyday people who put their hand up to make a difference in a child's life.

Great foster carers know when to seek help, work as part of a team, have patience and tolerance, can stick it out when times are tough, and are flexible and sensitive to others' needs.

Things to remember

Before you undergo the interviews, assessments, police checks and any other requirements to become a foster carer, there are several things that must be considered.

Foster children will become like your own family, but they will also have birth family and connections of their own.

This means in many cases, they will maintain those familial links if appropriate, through updates, reports, and meetings if arranged.

You'll need to ask yourself your reason for fostering, and know that you can and are willing to make a difference in the life of a child.

As raising any child, there will be challenges and rewards that come along with it.