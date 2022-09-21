The lifestyle you've dreamed of

Settle in effortlessly to this beautifully presented two-storey dual-living home.
Upstairs features a large living space with separate dining sitting off the main kitchen, while the front and rear verandahs capture the morning and afternoon sun. Upstairs also has three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a family bathroom with dual sinks and a corner spa.
Downstairs is a separate self-contained flat with a modern kitchenette, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a living area, and access to the single garage and laundry.
There is also another garage and an undercover patio, plus a small garden shed and a greenhouse.
Best of all, it's less than 10 minutes drive to Batemans Bay, and it's even closer to the popular patrolled Surf Beach and local shops.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.