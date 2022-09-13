Foster Care Week shines a light on the valuable contribution made by foster carers, who help enrich the lives of vulnerable children and young people.
There are many stories of lives that are brighter thanks to foster care. Here are just two of them.
Rebecca has been a foster carer with Anglicare for more than six years, starting as a respite carer. Today, she provides long-term care for three children and a young person. "I always knew I wanted to foster care," she says. "I feel like I'm not just caring for and advocating for the children, I'm advocating for their families as well."
Anglicare supports Rebecca and the children she cares for, and encourages and facilitates connection with their families.
"Caring for children in foster care is very different from raising your own biological family," says Rebecca. "Many people are involved, and we have to continually check our perspectives. We want each child's personal story to be of healing, agency and belonging.
"I chose to become a foster carer, but no child chooses to be in care. I have to remember that. Taking the time to listen to and work with the children and those in their lives is so important for healing."
Rebecca's commitment is even more apparent as she reveals she took on the responsibility as a single carer while also working full-time as a secondary school teacher. "It's not always easy, and you have to work hard to build relationships, but it's worth it."
Riley was placed in care when he was approximately 10 years old. He turned 18 in 2019 and moved out of his foster parents' home into independent living in 2020.
"I hadn't lived alone before but the COVID lockdowns were happening in Sydney and I couldn't go anywhere. I felt so anxious and depressed," he says.
"Being in foster care wasn't always easy, but I had really good support from my foster parents and from the team at Anglicare NSW South."
Fortunately Riley continues to receive support through the Premiers Youth Initiative (PYI) who were able to assist him with the transition out of care.
"I'd feel lost with the PYI team," says Riley.
"The staff provided a lot of support, and found me an apartment near my foster parents' home. It's in walking distance to everywhere. They also helped me to enrol in TAFE.
"I enjoy maths and technical skills, so I hope to work for a gaming company one day. Even though living on my own can be hard, the PYI team really help me in working out what path to take."
Opening your heart and home to a child in need is a worthy cause, yet one that is not to be taken lightly.
Like having a child the traditional way, it requires thought and preparation, however it comes with its own set of unique challenges which can be incredibly rewarding to conquer.
Foster Care Week 2022, which runs from September 11 to 17, celebrates foster carers and their dedication to vulnerable children in their care.
It's also about encouraging others to consider taking up the role of foster carer and making a difference to a young person's life.
The latest statistics from the Australian Government's Child Protection report show there are almost 40,000 children who have been living away from their birth parents for over two years, unlikely to return home because of abuse or neglect.
In terms of nuts and bolts requirements, applicants who wish to become foster carers are preferably older than 25, an Australian citizen or permanent resident, are in good health, and who do not to have an unfit criminal record.
However the need for culturally diverse foster carers is important, as placing children in a home that reflects their identity is often a consideration for fostering.
Foster carers can come from all kinds of backgrounds.
There are agencies across NSW that welcome foster carers from any and all cultures, languages, ethnicities, sexualities, genders or religions.
They see carers as everyday people who put their hand up to make a difference in a child's life.
Great foster carers know when to seek help, work as part of a team, have patience and tolerance, can stick it out when times are tough, and are flexible and sensitive to others' needs.
Before you undergo the interviews, assessments, police checks and any other requirements to become a foster carer, there are several things that must be considered.
Foster children will become like your own family, but they will also have birth family and connections of their own.
This means in many cases, they will maintain those familial links if appropriate, through updates, reports, and meetings if arranged.
You'll need to ask yourself your reason for fostering, and know that you can and are willing to make a difference in the life of a child.
As raising any child, there will be challenges and rewards that come along with it.
Having a strong network of family and friends to help with the unique pressures of fostering is highly recommended - remember, it takes a village!